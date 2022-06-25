Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

