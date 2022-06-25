Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 4,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

