Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.11 and last traded at $37.11. Approximately 80 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.27.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57.
