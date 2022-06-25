Golos Blockchain Hits One Day Volume of $27.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $583,642.39 and approximately $27.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 299,295,395 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

