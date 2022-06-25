GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDRX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.38. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $218,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

