GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $36.04 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. GXChain has a market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $23,327.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000304 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,987,974 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

