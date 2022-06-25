Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

