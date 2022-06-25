Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ HALL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
