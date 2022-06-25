Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,522,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,554,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,238,000 after purchasing an additional 450,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,364,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,395,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 785.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.23 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.
