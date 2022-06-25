Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

