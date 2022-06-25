Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Volume Reaches $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00288672 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00053466 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

