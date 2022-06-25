Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.05

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.05 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.96). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 161 ($1.97), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Helios Underwriting’s payout ratio is -4.29%.

In related news, insider Tom Libassi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200 ($10,044.10). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.90), for a total value of £20,150 ($24,681.53).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

