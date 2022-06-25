Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Trading Up 2.7%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 2,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA)
As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
