Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Trading Up 2.7%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 2,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

About Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA)

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

