Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HOT traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,055 ($12.92). 16,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,267.99. The company has a market capitalization of £83.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,030 ($12.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($18.31).

In other news, insider Harry Morgan bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,180 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of £8,260 ($10,117.59).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

