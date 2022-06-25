Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

