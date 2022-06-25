Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Sells $43,695.75 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $4.58 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.