HoDooi (HOD) Price Hits $0.0436

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00142873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014535 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.