Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.9% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

