HOPR Market Cap Tops $25.47 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $25.47 million and $914,473.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00072061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014183 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

