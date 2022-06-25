Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,960 shares of company stock valued at $532,897. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.37 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

