Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
HOV stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
