Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

HOV stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.