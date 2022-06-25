Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 983.20 ($12.04).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.53) to GBX 940 ($11.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.41) to GBX 941 ($11.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.27) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

HWDN opened at GBX 613.20 ($7.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 572 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 679.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 769.17.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.73), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,041,937.19). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,210.51). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 331 shares of company stock worth $210,886.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

