Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 315 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,502 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in DT Midstream by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

