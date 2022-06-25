Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

LHX opened at $233.55 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

