Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,931.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,255.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,795.01 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

