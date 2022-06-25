Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0582 on Top Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $698,505.29 and approximately $621.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00311848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00081447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00073949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004492 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.