Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on H. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.04.

H stock opened at C$33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.31. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.11.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6979791 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

