IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $78.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

