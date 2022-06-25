IAM Advisory LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $151.53 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

