IAM Advisory LLC Makes New $9.58 Million Investment in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 307,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,000. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Separately, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICOW opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

