Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

