ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Reaches $10,847.66

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $10,847.66 and approximately $505.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,752,815 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

