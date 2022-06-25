Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 1,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.
About Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)
