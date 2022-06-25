Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) versus AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Critical Review

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 54.43% 7.91% 5.87% AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90%

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $204.55 million 16.32 $113.99 million $4.83 24.71 AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.71 $21.00 million $1.76 9.56

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 144.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AFC Gamma pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. AFC Gamma is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innovative Industrial Properties and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00 AFC Gamma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus target price of $239.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.28%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 44.83%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than AFC Gamma.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats AFC Gamma on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

