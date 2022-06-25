Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases 215,204,536.42 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 55.49 per share, with a total value of 215,204,536.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 55.27 per share, with a total value of 313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 57.34 per share, with a total value of 10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 57.32 per share, for a total transaction of 41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 57.10 per share, with a total value of 335,012,437.80.

Shares of BRK-B opened at 278.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 307.35.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

