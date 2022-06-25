Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Acquires 91,000 Shares of Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Mapp purchased 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($210,668.79).

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £209.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.99. Eurocell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 182 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.