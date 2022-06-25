Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $478,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,606,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,889,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

OPK stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.88. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OPK. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

