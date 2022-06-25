Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $106,913.40 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $65.84 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.
About Coupa Software (Get Rating)
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
