Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $73,782.24 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $73,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,022.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $199.66 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average of $256.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

