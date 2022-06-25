Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $385,296.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00.

Salesforce stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.13.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

