Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $13,331.10 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41.
- On Monday, March 28th, Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51.
NYSE RBOT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.79.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
