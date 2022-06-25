Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $13,331.10 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41.

On Monday, March 28th, Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51.

NYSE RBOT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

