Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 119,862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.

