Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,428 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.23.

