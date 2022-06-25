Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,580,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $206.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average is $238.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

