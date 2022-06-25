Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $325.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $325.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.17 and a 200-day moving average of $275.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock valued at $323,676,345. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

