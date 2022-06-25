Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $112.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

