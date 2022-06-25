Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

