Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

