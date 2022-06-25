Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $140.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

