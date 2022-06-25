Insured Finance Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $187,270.39 and $3,575.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00146922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,538,959 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

