International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.53.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

